We’re Making Steady Progress With Contact Tracing, POI Tracking, Case Search, Others – Edo govt

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia has said the state is making steady progress in its efforts at containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, noting that successes have been recorded in the state’s efforts at contact tracing, Persons of Interest (POI) tracking, active case search, among other activities to curtail the spread of the virus in Edo.

Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, noted that the state government has taken serious steps to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and protect Edo people.

According to the commissioner, while contact tracing and line-listing are on-going in all affected Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, active case search and POIs tracking are ongoing in all the state’s 18 LGAs.

He noted that the state has also recorded successes in its screening and testing exercises, which are currently ongoing across the state, adding, ‘Facility based screening and community mobile based screening for COVID-19 have been scaled up across the State. Screening posts at exit and entry points into the State have been set up, while serious sensitization is ongoing on self-isolation, social distancing, and self-reporting.

The commissioner said Edo has so far recorded 92 confirmed cases, 34 discharges, five deaths, 792 suspected cases, while the state is currently contact tracing over 762 persons who have had various degrees of contacts with confirmed cases.

Okundia said, “We have made tremendous progress, especially in the areas of screening, testing and improved awareness of our citizens. Working closely with private hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, we have been able to screen over 140,000 and tested over 824 persons.

“Our improved efforts at screening and testing is the reason why the number of cases is rising, as we are aggressively working to screen a minimum target of 500,000 people and test 5,000 individuals in the next few weeks.

“As government intensifies efforts to contain the spread of this disease in our communities, we urge you to comply with all laid down directives, aimed at keeping you safe and healthy. Stay at home and observe social distancing guidelines and other precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”