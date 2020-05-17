Wike Loses Media Aide, Condoles With Family

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

Nwakaudu died on Sunday morning at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), Port Harcourt, after a brief illness.

Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, described the late media aide as a loyal and dedicated professional.

The governor stated that the late Nwakaudu contributed immensely to the implementation of the NewRivers Vision of the present administration in the state.

Wike, on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the state condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.