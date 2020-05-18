129 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Morocco

Health
By Jeremiah Emmanson
3D illustration of Coronavirus, virus which causes SARS and MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
155

The Moroccan Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 6,870 in the country.

Related Posts

These Foods Can Slowly Weaken Your Immune System

Meanwhile, 192 people have died from the novel coronavirus so far, while 3,660 have recovered after 173 recoveries were added during the last 24 hours, Mohamed El Youbi, Director of Epidemiology at the ministry, said at his daily briefing.

On April 18, Morocco extended the state of medical emergency until May 20 in an effort to strengthen preventive measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Xinhua/NAN)

Jeremiah Emmanson 12 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.