Copyright Is A Big Deal In Nigeria – Uncle Azeez

By Anthony Ada Abraham

Nigerian born US based Engineer turned Entertainer, Azeez Idowu popularly known as Uncle Azeez is not regretting following his passion for comedian even after bagging a degree in Mechanical Engineering. The 27 year old comic dancer cum musician, shared with Leadership his journey into the fiercely competitive entertainment industry.

Can you tell us more about yourself?

I am a comic dancer/ a musician/ Actor/ host. People call me Uncle Azeez. The name “Uncle Azeez” was generated from my African friends— we call ourselves uncle. My real name is Azeez Idowu. I am 2- years-old. I was born December 10, 1993. I attended Fortune Private School, Ikotun and UNILAG for metallurgical and materials engineering (2012). After my second year at UNILAG, I moved to the US to further my education. I attended Eastern Michigan University for mechanical engineering (2014). I am from Ogun State, but was born in Lagos Nigeria.

Aside the Uncle Azeez we see on the screen, who is the man behind the comic act?

I have always had passion for music / dance since I was a kid. I took it as a profession in 2018 after posting 2 viral videos back 2 back! I am a book boy, a mathematician! But also enjoys entertainment. I love to make people happy and smile! This is what the world needs. That’s why all my contents comes with humour! I joined music industry in 2019 — when I dropped my first single “Olobe” The song was inspired by the dance “Olobe” which I created!

Do you have fond memories of your growing up days?

I have 5 siblings. I am the second child of 6. My father is from Ogun state and my mom from info state.

During my high school days, I always represent my school, Fortune private school in Mathematics competition, and represented my school in dance competition. Which makes people wonder how I can be book-smart and still entertaining. I guess it’s called multitasking! On my High school graduation day, I was awarded the best behaved boy, and best mathematics student.

What inspired you into doing your music and current business?

I started off as a professional dancer in 2018– mind you, I’ve always had passion for dancing. I took it as a profession after my 2 videos went viral.

While I was reading the comments. I got inspired! I decided to start doing it full time, because I believe if I can make people this happy, I’ll be be blessed by God! The comments/Direct Messages I get about how I made people’s day or how I made sick people happy kept me going, and was my main source of inspiration.

Who are your Mentors in the music industry?

In the music industry, I’d say Kizz Daniel and Davido.

What plans do you have for the rest part of 2020?

I plan to stay safe from Coronavirus, and also use my platform to spread the word “Stay Home.” Also to give back to the people in need. Furthermore, I’ll invest more time in my craft/brand.. music and dance wise ! Basically strategize!

Would you say your country’s economy is favorable for your entertainment?

Nigerian economy is kind of favorable in the sense of street-wise music. But on a global scale, it’s not really doing well because copyright is not really a thing in Nigeria. However, American economy system is way better for my entertainment because copyright is a big deal here, there boosting streams!

What are your perspective of COVID-19?

I have never seen anything this crazy in my life! COVID-19 literally changed the whole world! My sincere condolences to those that’s affected! At this point in time, where there’s no vaccines yet. I think the world will end up accepting COVID-19 and try to accommodate it. Covid is disastrous, but we can actually fish out advantage from it. Making visual contents will bring more income because people are home and ready to watch! Also spending time with your loved ones, getting to really bond with them could be an advantage.

What is your relationship status?

I am single.

As a successful entertainer what were your challenges starting up?

Hmmm…I didn’t really encounter any obstacles because I just naturally got into it after my videos went viral. So, I just continued from there. But sometimes, it’s challenging when clients comes with so much demands/expectations! Also working with other dancers and videographers can be annoying because everyone is different, and you just need to accommodate and succumb to all!

What’s your advice to young people out there trying to be like you?

I’d say consistency and uniqueness is the key! What makes you different from other people ? Why should people give you more attention?! That identity is very important, and then be consistent with it!

Did you have a Foundation?

I don’t have my own foundation but I’ve definitely helped. I have an uncle in Nigeria who has this charity organizations where he goes around to give food and money to the less privileged! I support it financially. Also I do giveaways on my page several times. I also repost any foundation ad about someone needing surgery, etc .