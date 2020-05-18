Education Institutions Urged To Embrace Pragmatic Academic Scheme

Educational institutions in Nigeria have been called upon to adopt pragmatic measures to make students more research-based in the emerging global education standards.

The centre director, the Praxis College, Jabi, Abuja, Ben Onwudinjo, stated this weekend while addressing newsmen in the aftermath of the approval given to the college by the Federal Capital Territory Agency for Mass Education to run adult advancement and non-formal education. He said if the education system in the country was repositioned, it would provide immediate solutions to the new world dynamics.

Onwudinjo said the Praxis College would focus on making standard education affordable for every Nigerian, adding that the school, located at LEA School, Jabi, is providing 50% scholarship for students who enroll into its JUPEB (Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board) examination and the IJMB (Interim Joint Matriculation Board) examinations.

According to him, “Under the non-formal education scheme, we prepare candidates for either the JUPEB (Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board) or the IJMB (Interim Joint Matriculation Board) examinations. Successful candidates are assisted to gain admission into their choice courses and universities in Nigeria. The JUPEB and IJMB classes are already going on at the LEA Primary School, Jabi. This is targeted at candidates who are about to write their SSCE/WAEC examinations, admission-seekers into Nigerian universities, those wishing to change courses of study and/or universities as well as those whose UTME scores are below 180 marks.”

He thanked FCT Minister Muhammad Musa Bello and the FCT Education Secretariat for the approval, adding that the school would intensify efforts in running the advanced level non-formal education programmes as an alternative source of admission into Nigerian universities.