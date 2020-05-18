Just In: Finally, Bulama Becomes APC Scribe

Arc. Waziri Bulama has finally taken the oath of office as the new acting National Secretary of the govening All Progressives Congress (APC).

LEADERSHIP recalls that several set backs were recorded after the last occupant of the office, Mai Mala Buni was elected as Yobe state governor.

The swearing ceremony conducted by the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, took place at the party national secretariat, had the governors of Borno and Gombe in attendance.

Responding, the new national secretary said he has no agenda of his own, promising to work along with other party executives to move the party forward.