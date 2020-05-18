Killaboy Enjoys Maldives Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

By Anthony Ada Abraham

Nigerian afrobeat artiste, Benjamin Nnayereugo Best better known as “Killaboy” is flexing exclusively at Maldives, an independent island country in the north-central Indian Ocean even as the world continue to struggle from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 3 million people around the world.

The Umuahia born singer who has been enjoying fast trend amongst music lovers in Nigeria shares photos of his trip in an exclusive business class flight He travelled on April 16, 2020 with a private jet.

The “Cure Your Boredom” crooner is among the new crop of artistes bursting the air waves in Nigeria currently. His enormous wealth and lifestyle has triggered emotion among his fans as they dub him the new hushpuppi.

Killaboy has earlier stated in an interview that he love to explore as he often draw inspiration for his songs from his various vacations around the globe.