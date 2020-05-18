Lagos Assembly Okays 2 Additional Nominees For Audit Service Commission

BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday confirmed two additional nominees for the Lagos State Audit Service Commission.

The nominees were Mr. Yakub Ishola Balogun and Mr. Jimoh Akanbi Ibrahim.

Balogun replaced Mr. Abiodun Oladipupo Akhigbe, who was rejected by the House last week.

It would recalled that the Lagos State House of Assembly had on Thursday May 14, 2020 rejected one of the five nominees of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the State Audit Service Commission, Mr. Abiodun Oladipupo Akhigbe, while Mr. Jimoh Akanbi Ibrahim was absent.

Three other nominees including: Chairperson, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adepeju Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Mr. Emmanuel Sunday Kappo (member), and Mrs. Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu (member) were confirmed by the assembly.

A letter containing the names of the five nominees was sent to the Assembly by the Governor on Wednesday May 13, 2020 as read by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni.