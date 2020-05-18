Nigerians Await Further Action As Critical Economic Sectors Crawl

There is uneasy calm among Nigerians in the expectation that economic activities would return to normal as President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the nation in a live broadcast today.

Following the end of the first phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown in Abuja, the nation’s capital, as well as Lagos and Ogun States, the president is expected to reel out measures for the second phase of the process targeted at relaxing restrictions put in place to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The nation‘s economy is going through tough times, as companies and businesses complain of low patronage.

LEADERSHIP investigations revealed that the reason for the low patronage is due to high inflation and low purchasing power of the people, as they scale their wants according to their needs.

President Buhari will today decide whether or not the country should continue with the second phase of the easing of the lockdown depending on the briefing he got from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 .

The president yesterday met with members of the PTF chaired by Secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha to review the progress made so far in the first phase of the easing of the lockdown which commenced two weeks ago.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting with the president, Mustapha said the PTF submitted its interim report to the president.

According to him, the fight against COVID -19 pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint.

He said, “We might not be there totally but I am confident that looking at the strategies that we are putting in place, going forward we will strengthen those objectives that we have substantially achieved which are purpose-driven in terms of dealing with COVID-19, and like I said it is not a 100 meter race; it is a marathon.

“So at every point in time you emplace the strategy and move forward and that is what we are doing. I can assure that what proposals we have brought today for Mr President’s consideration will put us in a better frame to deal with the future”.

The SGF also expressed worry over the conduct and attitude of some Nigerians towards the pandemic, saying they should take their safety as a personal responsibility.

He noted that COVID-19 was not going to go away in the next one or two months, adding that whoever says so was not being realistic.

On his part, national coordinator of the PTF, Aliyu Sani, disclosed that the president will address the nation today on the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown.

He made this disclosure yesterday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

LEADERSHIP findings showed that the harsh business operating environment, which has forced companies and individuals to adopt cost cutting measures by laying off some staff, among others, has led to closure of thousands of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with more expected to take the same path if the situation continues unabated.

Similarly, foreign exchange volatility, crude oil price crash, low investment returns in the money and capital markets, lack of access to raw materials by manufacturing firms as well as the total lockdown of aviation, tourism, hospitality sectors and the entire services industry, have slowed economic activities in the country.

With enforcement of physical and social distancing rules still in place, companies are struggling to cope with this reality as they had planned to have strategic meetings with stakeholders as well as products marketing through town-hall meetings and road-shows, but have now been restricted to online and electronic channels marketing, at least, for the time being.

Experts who spoke to LEADERSHIP at the weekend said the lockdown has taken away a lot that will take time to recover, while businesses are struggling with the current economic realities, despite the partial lifting of the lockdown.

The director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf, said the lockdown has had profound effects on jobs, income, revenue and business sustainability.

He said, “We have seen easing of the lockdown in some sectors, manufacturing, office administration, ICT, financial services and trading. But some critical sectors are still in complete lockdown.

“These include entertainment, hospitality, aviation, interstate transportation and restaurants. These sectors have high employment elasticity because they are labour intensive and have large multiplier effects resulting from their extensive value chain.”

He pointed out that the continued lockdown of these sectors has considerable adverse impact on jobs, saying there is an urgent need to rethink the lockdown.

According to Yusuf, there should be a gradual easing in these sectors as well saving the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Nigerians, most of them in the SMEs space.

Similarly, the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) said surveys have shown that the manufacturing sector is faced with multifarious familiar challenges.

It said the situation is worsened by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that has slowed down manufacturing activities in the first quarter of the year, which is one of the reasons majority of the sectoral groups fell below the 50 points standard benchmark.

The association called on the government in conjunction with MAN to jointly develop potent strategies that will save the manufacturing sector from imminent collapse, facilitate restoration of the sector on the path of sustainable production, while positioning to leverage on the opportunities provided by the pandemic.

Also, a management and corporate governance expert, Dr Akin Ajayi, said the lockdown has a negative impact on businesses economically and financially.

He stated that employees and business owners are grappling with social, emotional, mental, economic and financial impact of the disease, adding that it has really been hard on almost all business sectors except for few like the Telecommunications sector.

Ajayi noted: „There has been massive loss of output arising from closed factories, production sites and offices. Some scholars are predicting the hit on the economy to be doubled with negative GDP growths as a result not declining public spending leading to loss of jobs and closure of businesses amongst others.”

Meanwhile, manufacturing and production firms have witnessed a sharp rise in purchasing costs due to difficulties in securing materials, which, in turn, has led to higher output prices, resulting in a rise in inflation.

Nigeria PMI report, published by Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, indicated that new orders, output and employment witnessed sharp falls as prices rise amid supply chain disruption, especially in the private sector.

The advent of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the lockdown imposed to curtail its spread led to a severe deterioration in business conditions across the Nigerian private sector during April.

Both output and new orders decreased at rates unprecedented in more than six years, the report revealed.

Speaking on the implications of further extension of lockdown, particularly in the aviation sector, secretary general of the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Comrade Abdul Rasaq Saidu, warned that continuous extension of lockdown in the aviation industry will be devastating.

According to Saidu, aviation is the best and the fastest means of travelling, and policies around the sector should be handled carefully, as the continuous banning of flight operations will spell doom for the country.

He, however, suggested that authorities should design guidelines for operators to follow, stating that, such practice is the only way out.

In his view, chief executive officer of Mainstream Cargo, Mr Seyi Adewale, stated that the airlines have suffered enormous losses due to COVID-19.

According to Adewale, „British Airways (BA) has indicated that the Coronavirus crisis impact is worse than 9/11 with parked aircraft.

“Its parent IAG is already in talks with the Trade Unions with possibilities of redundancies, job cuts, losses validated through temporary suspension of flights, airspace shutdown and/ or travel ban and related advisory in different countries and regions.”

As a strategic plan, he said, some airlines have already opted out to file for bankruptcy and some such as Flybe in Europe have collapsed.

Africa’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, is already talking of placing a huge number on unpaid leave.

Locally and in Nigeria, he said, the major carrier and regional West African player, Air Peace, has been forced to shut down its operations for 23 days effective in the first instance from May 27 2020.

He continued: “The company, well known for its excellent staff welfare scheme, is yet to announce measures it intends to implement in order to weather this COVID-19 storm.

“The impact of Covid-19 on this thriving airline could only be imagined for now given its large workforce and huge fleet of aircraft. It is only safe to estimate that without government intervention or aid, as was already being advocated by critical stakeholders, this well managed airline may start to struggle”.

On his part, national president of Bureau de Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Aminu Gwadabe, noted that, while the lockdown has led to economic disruption, the impact of the easing on the economy has been slow.

Noting that there has been a surge in demand for foreign exchange due to the backlog accumulated during the lockdown, Gwadabe said normalcy will eventually return in the long run as economic activities resume.

He explained that the crash in the value of the naira at the parallel market to around N470 has been due to panic buying as he assured that the country has enough buffers to support the currency.

Meanwhile, a financial market analyst said there is still hope that the Nigeria economy picks up faster following the easing of the lockdown.

According to him, if the lockdown had lasted through most of the second quarter of the year, it would have negatively impacted companies’ finances as well as the economy at large.

He noted that while the lockdown will negatively impact on the companies and financial institutions, the easing of the lockdown would water down the effect to an extent.

In the insurance sector, the industry is gradually experiencing low policy renewals, while a significant number of insured persons are beginning to deprioritise a lot of their insurance policies and restructure them as they focus on survival in the midst of the harsh economic conditions.

While experts said businesses whose supply chain falls within the countries of restricted access may suffer business discontinuity arising from denial of access, failure to deliver parts or materials essential for production or absence of staff crucial in the supply chain may eventually lead to a rise in insurance claims for business continuity.

According to a lawyer and legal expert, Mr Olaniwun Ajayi, the ongoing recapitalisation exercise in Nigerian insurance industry will suffer from the Lockdown.

The insurance sector, he said, is likely to be negatively impacted by the pandemic and investors may thus turn away from investing in the insurance sector pending when the economy eventually stabilizes.

The economic fallout from the Pandemic will also likely impact on the valuation of insurance companies and possibly extend the timelines for any recapitalisation or consolidation efforts, he pointed out.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, said the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) will release a new recapitalisation guideline for insurance and reinsurance companies after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that the pillars that formed the initial recapitalization objectives, such as consolidation, foreign direct investments and local investors had been hindered by the pandemic, he added that the commission is re-strategising, factoring this into the scene and creating different models to see which will be more result-oriented.

“The game has changed. Immediately we are pitched out of this pandemic, of course, we are going to release a new guideline with respect to recapitalisation exercise. The commission will be coming up with a structured way to ensure that the industry will have the necessary data to drive the business. We will look into our service delivery and awareness creation,” he noted.

Meanwhile, some operators in the oil and gas sector, particularly, the downstream industry, have noted that further extension of the nationwide lockdown would not only be inimical to the national economy but will also be detrimental to peoples’ health.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the national president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, said businesses have been held down threatening jobs and investments.

According to him, the federal government can come up with more stringent guidelines and better enforcement mechanisms to control the spread of the virus but should be guided that further closure of businesses will be more dangerous than the virus itself.

Okoronkwo said marketers currently operate at 10 per cent capacity because activities have not fully picked up.

He warned that those managing the spread should not create panic among the public but rather improve on public campaign strategies and allow businesses to thrive to enable more investments and avoid job losses that will trigger unprecedented crime across the country.

Speaking also, national coordinator of IPMAN, Mike Osatuyi, averred that more control measures and strict regulations in the industry will help to restart the downstream businesses.

According to Osatuyi, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has come up with a guideline for the aviation industry because businesses cannot be grounded for too long.

Such move, he noted, is expected in the oil and gas sector to improve service delivery, especially, in the downstream sector which deals with and interact more with the public.

153 Small Businesses In Lagos Lose N2.7bn Within 5 Weeks, State Govt Considers Full Reopening Of Economy

Meanwhile, bout 153 businesses in Lagos State have lost about N2.677 billion in revenue to the lockdown in five weeks.

A survey report by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) released yesterday said that sampled business operators lost an average N500,000 each day during the lockdown suggesting that each operator lost N17.5 million within the five week of the lockdown from March 31, to May 3, 2020.

This estimation indicates that about N2.7 billion was lost in revenue by sampled businesses of 153 to the lockdown, translating to trillions of naira losses for thousands of businesses operating in Lagos.

According to the report, majority of the respondents showed 64 per cent loss of N500, 000 and below daily during the lockdown while 16 per cent indicated a loss of between N 1 million to N2 million, while about 20 per cent of businesses indicated a revenue loss of N2 million and above daily during the lockdown.

Also, the report showed that selected business operators are weighing different cost-cutting strategies to help minimise losses and stay afloat in the post-pandemic era.

Majority of the respondents, 63 per cent are planning to downsize operations to minimise losses.

This is unsurprising as businesses have not generated income over a five weeks period and have lost trillions of naira in profit due to lockdown.

It also suggests that unemployment rate is expected to increase drastically post-lockdown except government takes urgent steps to support business owners towards surviving and ensuring business continuity.

LCCI stated that recognising the role of business and investment in the economy, it is imperative to have a strategy aimed at enabling businesses navigate through the current storm caused by the pandemic and jumpstarting the economy in general.

The report revealed that business owners requested for palliatives from government, saying that “some of the palliatives requested by sampled businesses have already been provided for by recent actions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and federal government”.

CBN had announced reduction in interest rate on all its facilities and gave a 12-month moratorium. The federal government equally gave three months extension on its loans and social welfare schemes.

To this effect, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said his administration was considering full re-opening of the critical sectors of its economy, but the move will not be pushed in a hurry.

The governor who spoke at a briefing after the State’s Security Council meeting held at the State House in Marina said in the coming days the state government would be rolling out what he called Register-to-Open initiative as part of the plans that would enable it assess the level of readiness of the players in the identified sectors for supervised operations.

Sanwo-Olu said officials from the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) will be visiting restaurants, companies, religious houses to assess their level of readiness.

Given the size of the state’s economy and numbers of businesses that operate in its domain, the governor said the government could not afford to keep people and businesses on lockdown permanently.

He noted: “We are at a level where we are reviewing the other arms of the economy. In the coming days, we will be starting what we call Register-to-Open, which means all players in the restaurant business, event centres, entertainment, malls and cinemas will go through a form of re-registration and space management.

“There is a regulation that will be introduced to supervise this move. We will be coming to their facilities to assess their level of readiness for a future opening. I don’t know when that opening will happen in the weeks ahead, but we want these businesses to begin to tune themselves to the reality of COVID-19 with respect to how their work spaces need to look like.

“For us, it is not to say they should re-open fully tomorrow or any time; there has be a process guiding the re-opening. We will be mandating LASEPA and Safety Commission to begin the enumeration process and the agencies will be communicating with all relevant businesses and houses in the days ahead. I must, however, caution that this should not be misinterpreted as a licence for full opening; it is certainly not. The State’s economy is not ready for that now.”

Sanwo-Olu said the government agencies also would be visiting places of worship to evaluate their level of preparedness ahead of full reopening.

He stressed that social distancing and hygiene would be fully considered in determining whether mosques and churches can re-open in the future.

“We are reviewing and considering how the phased unlocking will happen. If we see huge level of compliance, then it can happen in the next two to three weeks. If not, it could take a month or two months. It is until we are sure all of these players are ready to conform to our guidelines,” the governor asserted.

Sanwo-Olu urged businesses, religious houses and residents to maintain the status quo while the state works out modalities for full re-opening.

The governor also disclosed that all the 10 staff of the Government House who tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) have fully recovered and returned to their beats.

He said the disclosure was necessary to further promote transparency in the reporting and management of coronavirus cases by the state government.

NLC Urges PMB To Further Ease Lockdown, Recommends Specific Sectoral Guidelines

As the initial ease of lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari is set to elapse today, the Nigeria Labour Congress has said it is not in support of another lockdown.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said the Congress stands by its recommendations of further easing of the lockdown by introducing sectoral guidelines

He said, „We stand by our earlier recommendation, which is easing of the lockdown with sector-specific guidelines.“

The NLC had last week said the failure to phase the lockdown relaxation by sectors and the absence of sector-specific guidelines on the lockdown relaxation have led to overcrowding of people at public places such as banks and markets.

70 Nurses, Midwives Test Positive, 200 In Isolation

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has said that about 1,000 nurses and midwives have been exposed to COVID 19, of which about 200 are currently on isolation, and about 70 out of about 600 that were tested being positive.

President of the Association, Comrade Abdurafiu Adeniji, who stated this during this year‘s commemoration of the World Nurses Day in Abuja, noted that about five nurses and midwives have lost their lives.

According to him, over 2,000 Nigerian health care professionals, especially nurses and doctors have tested positive to COVID-19, while about 15 have lost their lives.

He said, „Over 2,000 Nigerian Health care professionals especially Nurses and Doctors have tested positive to COVID-19 while about 15 health care professionals have lost their lives.

“Our health care system appears to have been over stretched and on the verge of been overwhelmed. The statistics as received through NANNM Covid – 19 Situation Report Room. Almost 1,000 Nurses and Midwives have been exposed to Corona Virus, out which about 200 are currently on isolation and about 70 out of about 600 that have been tested have tested positive. On the whole about five nurses and midwives have lost their lives“.

Adeniji however blamed the situation on lack of adequate awareness and knowledge of the nature and transmission of COVID-19 disease, adding that there was equally lack of adequate knowledge on the use of PPE and sometimes infectious diseases principle and protocol are been violated by some health care frontline professionals.

Oyo Shuts Down Firm After 30 Workers Contract Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has shut a company as 30 members of staff tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

The staff are among the 31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.

However, the governor in a statement, did not name the company but said it was based in Ibadan Southwest local government area of the state.

The company premises had been shut down for decontamination.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back positive. Thirty of these cases are members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan Southwest local government area. The organisation has been shut down and will be decontaminated,” the statement read.

Makinde urged members of the public to remain calm as the situation was under control, adding that intensified contact tracing has already commenced.

„We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken. The remaining one case is from Egbeda Local Government Area. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State as at 8 PM today, is 107“, he said.

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force is set to test at least 100 persons related to the Ibadan Company where 30 staff members had tested positive Saturday night.

A tweet on the twitter handle of Governor Makinde, Chairman of Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force, had on Saturday confirmed the development, which dramatically hiked Oyo State’s COVID-19 figures to above the 100 mark.

The governor‘s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa in a statement yesterday, said that the EOC had to open the testing centre at Adamasingba, Ibadan, to conduct the tests even though Sunday was usually observed as an off-day by the testing centre.

CACOVID Donates Test Kits To NCDC, Boost Nationwide Testing By 32,500

Meanwhile, the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated more extraction kits and silicon swabs to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to increase the number of COVID-19 tests by 32,500 in the country.

CACOVID at the weekend released 140 extraction kits, which translates to 14,000 tests to help the Nigerian government tackle and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Concerned that the availability of test kits had become a challenge in fighting the pandemic, CACOVID said it will be releasing additional 110 kits, which is equal to 18,500 tests to NCDC in the next two weeks, it was learnt.

Speaking at the handover of the test kits to NCDC, the managing director/CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe said before the end of May, CACOVID would have brought in enough kits to increase testing by 32,500.

He said the reality of the situation at hand was such that efforts must be put together with no stone left unturned in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Wigwe pledged CACOVID’s support to fight the spread of coronavirus in Kano and other northern parts of the country, saying, “We will continue to pull together resources across industries to provide technical and operational support, while providing funding and building advocacy through aggressive awareness drives to tackle the menace of COVID-19 in the country.”

He explained that CACOVID is tasked with the responsibility of mobilising the private sector through leadership and resources, creating public awareness, and directing support to private and public healthcare institutions in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The deputy director, Central Public Health Laboratory, NCDC, Olajumoke Babatunde commended CACOVID for the provision of test kits to increase Nigeria’s testing capacity, saying that the donation is coming at a very critical period, where the country needs more test kits to determine the number of cases in Nigeria.

“We will not able to know the status of a COVID-19 patient without testing. When we have kits available and we are able to test on time, we will be able to meet our turnaround time and this will translate to prompt diagnosis and treatment”, she said.