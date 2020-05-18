Oyo Residents Jittery As additional 8 Workers From Shut Company Test Positive For COVID-19

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED

Palpable fears have gripped residents of Ibadan, Oyo State capital following the disclosure by the state Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde that additional eight workers from the same company shut after thirty people tested positive for coronavirus have also tested positive to the disease.

LEADERSHIP gathered that their fears had been heightened by the refusal of Governor Makinde to disclose the name of the company where 30 workers have tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The residents in a telephone interviews and on social media are wondering why government concealed the identity of the company from the public.

A business man, Buhari Tijani also asked why the government kept sealed lips on the matter, said, “you journalists should please help ask the government why it becomes a crime to tell the truth to the unsuspecting public for them to know if they had, had contacts with the said staffers in recent times.

“Disclosing the identity of such company would avail residents the opportunity of presenting themselves for tests to ascertain if they had been infected one way or the other.

“The figure puts at 30 is a scary one and these individuals also live within us. Imagine the level of community transmission now as we speak?

“The government should however be commended for doing the needful, by shutting down their operations forthwith,” he added.

In his reaction, the Oyo State Secretary (IPAC) Inter-Party Advisory Council Nigeria, Engr. ‘Gbeminiyi Ayodele Michael, said naming the Company will alert those that might have had physical contacts with the staff of the company.

“The information will help the unsuspecting individuals to self-isolate and subject themselves for COVID-19 testing” he stressed.