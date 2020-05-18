Police Arraign Sales Representatives For Alleged Theft Of N6.2m In Osun

The Police in Osun on Monday arraigned two sales representatives, Oladele Tobi, 18, and Adewale Janet, 20, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of N6.2 million (N6,283,800).

The duo, who pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge against them, were sales representatives working for a popular supermarket at Okefia junction, Osogbo.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Taiwo Adegoke, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometimes between June 2019 and Feb. 2020 while working with the supermarket.

Adegoke said the defendants conspired between themselves to steal the sum of N5.7 million and N583,800 totalling N6,283,800 from the account of the complainant, Igbalaye Oluwayomi, who owns the supermarket.

He said the offence contravened Sections 390 (9)(6) of the criminal code cap. 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2002.

The defense counsel, Mr Olatunbosun Oladipupo, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties each in like sum.

Ayilara said the sureties must, reside within the court’s jurisdiction, have evidence of tax payments, and attach their passport photographs with an affidavit of means.

He said the sureties must be civil servants in the state having landed properties while their addresses must be verified by the police.

The Magistrate adjourned the case till June 17 for hearing. (NAN)