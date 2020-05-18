U.S. Says China Must Pay $2bn WHO Pledge

The United States on Monday said China must pay more than the two billion dollars it committed to the World Health Organisation.

It called the pledge a token to distract from what the Trump administration claims was Beijing’s failure to properly alert the world to the coronavirus outbreak.

China’s commitment “is a token to distract from calls from a growing number of nations demanding accountability for the Chinese government’s failure to meet its obligations.

“.. To tell the truth and warn the world of what was coming,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement. (Reuters/NAN)

 

