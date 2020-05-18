Woman, 8 Others In Police Net Over Abduction Of Ibadan Twins

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED

Oyo State Police Command on Monday said it has arrested eight suspected kidnappers including a woman over the abduction of the children of popular Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Sheik Taofeeq Akewugbagold.

The suspected kidnappers who were paraded in Ibadan by the state police Commissioner, Shina Olukolu at the police headquarter, Eleyele Ibadan, included Rildwan Taiwo (30), Rafiu Mutiu (35), Olumide Ajala (36), Fatai Akanji (39), Bashiru Muhammed (25), Opeyemi Oyeleye (33), and Rafiu Modinat (29), a female member of gang who was detailed to take care of the babies while in captivity.

According to the police boss, they are all arrested in their respective hideouts in connection with the crime.

Olukoku said, ” I wish to inform you that in the sensational case of the kidnapping of the two-year old twins of Alhaji Taofeek Azeez “Akewugbagold” on the 25″ April, 2020, all the suspects have been arrested with substantial parts of the ransom collected, the gun used for the operation, the two operational vehicles, and one motorcycle were also recovered from them.

“The notorious criminals attacked his wife and subsequently abducted his two-year old twin to an unknown destination.

“The criminal assailants later demanded for ransom of N50 million before the two abducted babies would be released.”

He added that as soon as the incident was reported at Ojoo Police Station and later transferred to AK Eleyele/SARS office Dugbe, Ibadan, a team of AKS/SARS operatives swung into action while concerted efforts was intensified to rescue the abducted babies and arrest the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

He recalled that the abducted babies were released unhurt eight days later after their father had parted with an alleged sum of N4 million as ransom to the hoodlums.