Church Leaders Laud Edo Govt On Palliative For Vulnerable Families

Church leaders across Edo State have commended the state government’s efforts in providing relief materials to churches for onward distribution to the most vulnerable members of their congregation.

The distribution exercise, which took place in Benin City, the Edo State capital, is in its second phase, with more churches captured to ensure even spread of the palliatives to vulnerable members of the Christian community in the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Hon. Yakubu Gowon, who supervised the distribution of palliatives to the benefitting churches, said the state government is determined to reach out to churches and ensure that the plight of the vulnerable is ameliorated.

According to him, “The state government has begun the second phase of the distribution of palliatives to churches in Edo South Senatorial District. Government is determined to reach out to the poorest of the poor in the three senatorial districts, as over 190, 000 homes are targeted to benefit from the gesture.”

He said the state government is also using the opportunity of the exercise to develop a database for reaching the most vulnerable members of the population.

Vicar, St. Peters Anglican Church, Lagos Street Area of Benin City, Venerable Benjamin Osarenmwinda, said the state government has been proactive in handling the welfare of its people, especially the vulnerable in society.

He promised not to abuse the state government’s gesture but ensure that the items reach the widows and the less-privileged members of the church.

The Presiding Priest and the Ohen Osa, Holy Arousa, Harrison Okan, who commended the state government’s gesture, said the materials, which include bags of rice, bags of beans and cartons of instant noodles, would get to those in need in his church.

Among other churches that took delivery of palliative materials are Church of God Mission; St. Paul Catholic Church; Mountain of Fires and Miracles Ministries; Omega Fire Ministry; Christian Organisation of Nigeria (CAN), Family Intercessory Ministry and Day Spring Gospel Centre.

Others are Habitation Church and Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints.