Communal Clashes: Gov Ortom Suspends Another 5 Monarchs

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi

Following the constant communal clashes in several parts of Benue State in recent times, Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday announced the suspension of five more traditional rulers. They comprised of two district heads and three kindred heads.

The monarchs were suspended for alleged complicity in land-related disputes in their domains.

The governor had suspended three traditional rulers for similar offences about two weeks ago.

Ortom who announced the suspension during the stakeholders peace meeting drawn from Benue North East and West Senatorial Districts endorsed the formation of committees at the district, kindred and wards levels to assist security agencies in ensuring the safety of lives and property.

The suspended monarchs include District Head of Uvir Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area, James Abu, who was among those suspended, was immediately handed over to the Police for further investigation.

Others suspended are the District Head of Ikov, Samuel Iorhule, Kindred head of Shilagh, Joseph Yar, kindred head of Uninge, Aanger Ortese and Samuel Ayayo who is the Kindred head of Unyande.

The stakeholders who met in Makurdi, the state capital commended the governor’s proactive steps in bringing them together to brainstorm on ways of bringing peace and stability in the state.

They stated that the security committees would help fast-track intelligence gathering at the grassroots where most of those who perpetrate crimes and caused crises among the people reside.

Ortom while briefing journalists shortly after the meeting, ordered the immediate revival of monthly security meetings at the local government level just as he appealed to citizens to always cooperate and support the police and other security operatives with timely and useful information.

He stated that leaders, irrespective of political affiliation, had resolved to unite against land disputes and other forms of crises, adding that they had also resolved to provide the desired leadership direction for the people.

Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse, minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, senators representing Benue North West and Benue North East Senatorial Districts, Gabriel Suswam and Orker Jev respectively, as well as former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and Senator Barnabas Gemade were part of the meeting.

Others in attendance were members of the House of Representatives from Benue North East and West, State House of Assembly members led by the Speaker Rt. Titus Uba, religious and traditional leaders.