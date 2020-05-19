Community Policing Will End Fear Of Ethnic Domination In Nigeria – Ayade

By Richard Ndoma

Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s community policing initiative, describing it as a recipe for national stability.

The governor said community policing has put security back into the hands of the people.

Ayade spoke in Calabar, Monday, during the inauguration of Cross River State Community Policing Advisory Committee, however, made a case for a different administrative structure, a command and control for the special constables that will form bulk of the community police.

He said, “I welcome all of you to the inauguration of this advisory council for the establishment of a community police in Nigeria. I believe that all suspicion and fear of alleged hidden agenda by the government of president Muhammadu Buhari have now been put to rest today by putting the security back in the hands of the community.

“The idea of community policing will put an end to the fear of take over of any ethnic group by another ethnic group. It will bring an end to suspicion, apprehension and tension.”

Ayade noted that through the initiative, the various nationalities in the country will have their fears assuaged, adding: “To you the Niger Deltans, your security is in your hands now, to you the Southwest your security is now in your hands, to you the Middlebelters, your security is now in your hands and of course, for those of you from the North West, North East and South East, your security has been returned to you at the primary level. So nobody can now come back and say there is a particular herdsmen, a particular group that has come to wipe you out. You now have the special constables whose responsibility it is to protect your community.”

Applauding the initiative further, the governor said: “Essentially speaking, a lean liberty is better than fat slavery. There is no amount of caution that will take over the role of the sense of freedom and dignity and intergrity that the people of Nigeria feel when they now know that, for example, I, from Obudu, the special Constables I see around Obudu are actually Obudu sons and daughters and they will know who is not from Obudu that has come to town.”

Continuing, Ayade said it was the responsibility of government to secure lives and property of the citizenry, adding that he was excited by the very idea of community policing as it would go a long way in helping government achieve the objective.

“Section 14 Sub section 2 of the Constitution provides clearly that the special role, the main role and responsibility of government is the welfare and security of the people and when you take the security and give back to the people, it only shows the honesty and goodness of your intentions.”

He praised the Inspector- General of police, Abubakar Adamu, for thinking through the the process.

“I want to specially thank the Inspector-General of Police and I’m not surprised it is coming at a time when a professional, an international scholar of the like of the IG Adamu is on the throne.

“It can only take someone at his level of exposure to recognise the sensitivity of the situation, the calming of the nerves, the caution that comes with the fact that everybody feels a sense of celebration of freedom, knowing that perhaps as I return to my village the man who is sitting and watching over me is my brother who knows truly that my safety is critical to his survival,” Ayade maintained.

On the administrative structure of the community policing, Ayade suggested a departure from the existing structure if a headway must be made.

According to him, “the administrative sequencing which is a subject of controversy is not a thing I will discuss here. Luckily, as Chairman of Cross River Advisory Committee, I will come in with my own suggestions because there is a point of conflict. There is a point of contact and departure which is between what I will understand as a civil administration and that of the police.”

The governor further maintained that “The body structure as presented to me shows clearly that ultimately the special constables report to the area commander and the DPO who report to the Commissioner and then the AIG. Basically they are simply police officers.

“What we expect to see actually is a formulation of a police structure that is completely isolated from the provisions of a police act to create a new style of community policing that derives its powers, structures and management from the community itself. In that case, it is isolated from the whims and caprices of the Inspector-General of Police and from the police command structure. So its power is derived from the community. That way you would have done a full distillation without which you have simply enlarged the force of the police and still maintaining the structure.”

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), zone 6, Calabar, Zaki Ahmed who represented the Inspector-General of Police, explained that community policing was aimed at fostering security and security awareness in the communities.

“The state community policing advisory committee is the custodian of community policing in the state. It deals with Community policing policy matters. The police Commissioner shall on behalf of the committee report to the state security council chaired by the Governor of the state,” the AIG said.

He enumerted some of the functions of the committe to include managing and coordinating the state community policing programme, foster security and awareness as well as monitor progress on community policing.