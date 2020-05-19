Court Remands Wood Dealer Over N624,000 Fraud In Osun

BY JOSHUA DADA

One Mudashir Asalu was on Tuesday remanded in Moore, Ile-Ife police custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged N624,000 fraud.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that Mudashir Asalu committed the offence sometimes in 2017 at Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N624,000 from one Adeniyi Akeem with the promise that he would supply him logs of woods within a week, but failed to redeem the promise till date.

According to him, the defendant fraudulently converted the sum of N624,000, property of one Adeniyi Akeem to his own use.

Osanyintuyi noted that the offence contravened sections 383, 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of fraud and illegal conversion levelled against him.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Niyi Kosile, applied for the bail of the defendant in liberal term with the pledge that his client would not jump bail, but provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendant, but ordered for his remand in ‘A’ Division Police Station, Moore, Ile-Ife as he adjourned the case until May 21, for mention.