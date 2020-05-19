COVID-19: Adamawa Govt Approves Downward Review Of 2020 Budget

By Hussaini Hammangabdo

Adamawa State Executive Council has approved a downward review of the 2020 budget.

Comrade Umar Garba-Pella Commissioner for Information and Strategy, made this known Tuesday that the downward review is by 24 per cent affecting the capital expenditure and overhead cost only.

The review was after the council considered and approved a review of the 2020 medium term expenditure framework and fiscal strategy paper in line with the extent laws of the fiscal responsibility commission 2018.

Garba Pella explained that the measure was taking by the council after a holistic review of the situation and consider the crisis that affect the economy as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, the world is battling with.

He added that government has deemed it necessary to review the budget in order to meet up with the physical reality and revealed that the budget review will soon be transmitted to the state Assembly for consideration and approval.

Contributing, the Commissioner of Finance Mr. Ishaya Dabari said the review did not affect personnel cost and was base on the bench mark used by the federal government but expressed optimism that the review of the budget will be realised.

According to the review of medium term expenditure framework, oil production was reviewed from 2.18 million barrel par day to 1.94 million barrel par day, oil pricing from $5.5 dollar par barrel to $25 par barrel.

Others include exchange rate from three hundred and five naira par dollar to three hundred and sixty naira par dollar, inflation rate from 10.3 6 to 12.2 6 percent while internally generated revenue IGR was reviewed from N12.813 billion naira to N7.688 billion.