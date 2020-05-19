FAAN Slashes May Staff Salary 

In a circular with ref number FAAN/HQ/ADMIN/2020/05 issued yesterday with the title: “Notice On Payment of Salary”, the FAAN management informed all staff that they may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May, 2020.

Percentage of the salary was not indicated in the circular which was equally distributed on the notice board at the headquarters in Lagos

According to the circular signed by the general manager, administration, M D Yusuf and copied to the managing director /CEO, general managers, regional general, managers and others, the management assured that the balance of the salary will be paid when the situation improves.

“This is to notify all staff that due to the dwindling revenue generation amidst Covid-19, pandemic, management may not be able to pay full salary to staff as from May, 2020. However, as soon as the revenue situation improves, the balance will be paid”, FAAN stated.

The agency, noted that the measure taken is to ensure the survival of the organization.

FAAN is a service organization statutorily charged to manage all commercial airports in Nigeria and provide service to both passenger and cargo airlines.