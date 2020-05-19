FCT Health Workers Threaten Strike

The Joint Health Sector Union and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) in FCT has given the management of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on or before May 28, 2020 to resolve all pending disputes with the workers or face industrial action.

FCT JOHESU Chairperson Mrs Debora Yusuf in a strike notice addressed to the Minister dated May 7, 2020, said the strike notice become necessary in view of the inability of the FCT administration to resolve certain pending abnormalities in its operations which has brought unbearable sufferings on the members.

The anomalies according to Yusuf are irregularities in salaries’ payment since January 2020 which includes shortfalls of payment and in some cases, outright omission of staff names from payment schedules, non-payment of accrued arrears of 2016. 2017 and 2018 promotion and demand for yet to be settled outstanding of skipping of CONHESS 10 including balance of call duty relativity.

Others are delay in the release of conversion and proper placement which has jeopardised the career progression of members, no remittance of capitation, union check-off dues and third party deduction since January, 2020 as well as denial of payment of salaries to employees of 2019 while a few of this category were short paid.JOHFSU which is the umbrella body that covers medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), National Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAIIP) which comprises of pharmacists, Medical Laboratory Scientist, Radiographer, Dental Therapists, and Dental Technologist had in March 18 2020 shelved an industrial action following the intervention by the House of Representatives, led by the speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

The statement further lamented that since the intervention by the House, the FCTA management has not come up with a clear cut plan of action on how to resolve the issues under agitation which were never experienced before migration to the new IPPIS platform.

“Resulting from the foregoing therefore, it was resolved that the FCTA payment platform be reversed to its former template pending full necessary adjustment in the new IPPIS template.

“In the event that our resolution is not adhered to. on or before 28th of May, 2020, we will be left with no other option than to recall all our members currently in the frontline in the light to curtail the spread of COVID-l9 pandemic and Proceed on indefinite strike until our demands are met,” she added.