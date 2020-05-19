Gov Fintiri Warns Against Diversion of Palliatives

Gov Ahmadu Fintiri has warned against diversion of Palliatives by politicians in Adamawa state.

The Governor gave the warning in the Government House, Yola during a meeting with stakeholders and the state committee on the distribution of the Palliatives.

He decried the way and manner the last palliatives was distributed which was mared irregularity by the committee members.

“This government will not use political considerations in governing the state at the detriment of Adamawa people”.

He added that, the present adminstration in the state would not spear anybody found wanting in the distribution exercise meant for the indegents of the state.

He directed the committee members to collect the next batch of palliatives Thursday for onward distribution to their LGAs.

The Executive Chairman Mubi South local government Alhaji Jingi Rufai and member representing Guyuk in the State House of Assembly Mr. Adawawa Dangluck promised to ensure equitable distribution of the next batch of palliatives.##