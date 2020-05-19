Group Seek PMB’s Intervention Over Controversial Edo Hospital 

By Patrick Ochoga

Edo based Political Pressure, Masses Eye, (ME) on Tuesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the controversial Edo state Specialist Hospital it personally Commissioned in 2016 in Benin City, Edo state.

The Coordinator of the group, Samson Momorin in statement made available to newsmen that Edo people who the multi-billion naira hospital edifice are at lost as the hospital is yet to function to optimum capacity owing to the alleged embezzlement in the contract.

He described as embarrassment the allegation and counter allegation between the state government and former governor of the state Comrade Adams Oshiomhole following report of a panel of inquiry.

“We are talking about life and not properties. No one should destroy the image of the hospital that has been built over the years. The issue of embezzlement in the hospital should be looked into properly and the perpetrators should be brought to book”

“I am using this opportunity to call on President Muhamadu Buhari to look into this matter. If it is true that what Mr. President commissioned was a scam or fake. It is a big slap on the face of Edo people and Nigeria. The perpetrators of such act should be dealt with whether they are highly placed or not. This will serve as a deterrent to many who have such intention”.

“Mr. President is known for is fighting corruption and as such this people should not be spared. Mr. President, we are using this opportunity to appeal to you again to call the National Working Committee (NWC) to order concerning the upcoming primary election in Edo State which has become a laughing stock in Nigeria.

“The time for some individual to dictate who will run for Governorship Election is over. All Aspirants should go to the field and the Edo people will decide for themselves. The masses are aware of the governorship candidate that will serve them and not for some selfish interest of some individuals”.