Human Rights And COVID-19 Lockdown Enforcement

By Ray Morphy

Human rights are rights inherent to all human beings, regardless of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status. Human rights include the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression, the right to work and education, and many more. Everyone is entitled to these rights, without discrimination.

International human rights law lays down the obligations of Governments to act in certain ways or to refrain from certain acts, in order to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms of individuals or groups.

One of the great achievements of the United Nations is the creation of a comprehensive body of human rights law—a universal and internationally protected code to which all nations can subscribe and all people aspire. The United Nations has defined a broad range of internationally accepted rights, including civil, cultural, economic,

political and social rights. It has also established mechanisms to promote and protect these rights and to assist states in carrying out their responsibilities.

The foundations of this body of law are the Charter of the United Nations and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the General Assembly in 1945 and 1948, respectively. Since then, the

United Nations has gradually expanded human rights law to encompass specific standards for women, children, persons with disabilities, minorities and other vulnerable groups, who now possess rights that protect them from discrimination that had long been common in many

societies. Nigeria is signatory to these charters of the United Nations on human rights.

The emergence of the coronavirus and the measures taken by state and non-state actors to tackle it has raised questions about how coronavirus could be contained without the violations of human rights.

COVID-19 is a test of societies, of governments, of communities and of individuals.

Respect for human rights across the spectrum, including economic and social rights, and civil and political rights, will be fundamental to the success of the public health response.

And as governments face the formidable challenge of protecting people from COVID-19, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet

recently called on them to ensure that human rights are not violated under the guise of exceptional or emergency measures.

States are able to restrict some rights to protect public health under human rights law, and also have certain additional powers if a state of emergency threatening the life of the nation is publicly declared.

In either case, the restrictions need to be necessary, proportionate, and non-discriminatory. They also need to be limited in duration and key safeguards against excesses must be put in place.

Certain rights, including the right to life, the prohibition against torture and other ill-treatment, and the right not to be arbitrarily detained continue to apply in all circumstances.

To help States in their response to COVID-19, the UN Human Rights Office has issued new policy guidance on emergency and exceptional measures.

“There have been numerous reports from different regions that police and other security forces have been using excessive, and at times lethal, force to make people abide by lockdowns and curfews. Such violations have often been committed against people belonging to the

poorest and most vulnerable segments of the population,” the High Commissioner said.

“Shooting, detaining, or abusing someone for breaking a curfew because they are desperately searching for food is clearly an unacceptable and unlawful response. So is making it difficult or dangerous for a woman to get to hospital to give birth. In some cases, people are dying

because of the inappropriate application of measures that have been supposedly put in place to save them,” Bachelet said.

“In some countries, thousands have also been detained for curfew violations, a practice that is both unnecessary and unsafe. Jails and prisons are high risk environments, and states should focus on releasing whoever can be safely released, not detaining more people.”

The guidance document stresses that, as in normal times, law enforcement officials should adhere to the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and precaution.

The guidance sets out clearly that the measures should not only be necessary to achieve a legitimate public health objective, but that

they should also be the “least intrusive” approach required to achieve that result.

“We have seen many States adopt justifiable, reasonable and time-limited measures. But there have also been deeply worrying cases where Governments appear to be using COVID-19 as a cover for human rights violations, further restricting fundamental freedoms and civic space, and undermining the rule of law,” Bachelet said.

Bachelet said that exceptional measures or a state of emergency should be subject to proper parliamentary, judicial and public oversight.

“Different countries are at different stages of the pandemic. Some are starting to come out of emergency measures, while others are extending or reinforcing them. The abiding principle must be that these measures are enforced humanely. Penalties for violating them should be proportionate, and not imposed in an arbitrary or discriminate way,” she added.

“Given the exceptional nature of the crisis, it is clear States need additional powers to cope. However, if the rule of law is not upheld, then the public health emergency risks becoming a human rights disaster, with negative effects that will long outlast the pandemic itself,” Bachelet said.

Here in Nigeria reports presented by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) showed that Between 31st March and 4th May, 2020 of

the lockdown about 29 people was killed extra-judiciously allegedly by security agents enforcing the restriction of movements and other measures put forward to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. There were reported cases of torture, sexual harassment and

abuse including extortions at check points. Recently a young

undergraduate of the University of Jos was extra-judicially killed by a security official enforcing the lockdown. His murder has attracted the attention of the NHRC and lawyers who have vowed to bring the culprit(s) to book.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) executive secretary, Tony Ojukwu in condemning the recent gruesome murder of a young University of Jos (UNIJOS) undergraduate, Rinji Peter Bala, allegedly by security operatives along Zaria Road, Jos, the Plateau State capital said the human rights body has launched a full scale investigation into the unfortunate death of the student sequel to the preliminary findings received by the headquarters in Abuja.

The commission described the killing of Rinji as inhuman and a gross violation of his right to life as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended and other international human rights instruments to which Nigeria is a party.

Consequently, Ojukwu said that he has directed the Jos office of the Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young man with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

The NHRC said that it has been working with relevant CSOs and members of the public in monitoring and documenting human rights violations by law enforcement agencies. Between 31st March and 4th May, 2020 of the lockdown, the commission documented a total of 209 rights violations bordering on extra judicial killings, torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, violations of rights to freedom of movement, unlawful arrest and detention, seizure of properties, Gender based, as well as domestic violence . Twenty-nine of the complaints were extrajudicial killings, resulting to deaths.

Security agents indicted in human rights violations should be prosecuted. When the culprits are punished for their crimes it acts as a deterrent to others. The war against coronavirus should not be used as cover to abuse the rights of citizens or even taking the lives of innocent Nigerians!

Aluta Continua!