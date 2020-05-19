New DG SEC, Yuguda, One Of Our Brightest, Says Former Sun Trust Bank Boss

A former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sun Trust Bank, Jibrin Muhammad Barde, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the choice of Lamido Yuguda as the substantive Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In a terse statement sent on Tuesday, Muhammad described the new SEC boss as one of the best and the brightest and prayed Allah to give him the grace and wherewithal to lead the market watchdog and wished him a successful tenure.

President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to confirm Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

His request was contained in a letter read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

The president also sought confirmation of three nominees as full-time Commissioners of the Commission.

They are Reginald C. Karausa, Ibrahim D. Boyi and Obi Joseph.

“Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),” the letter read in part.

The nominees will be referred to the appropriate committee for screening on another legislative day.

Yuguda is an experienced investment manager, financial analyst, central banker, chartered accountant and economist with significant foreign exchange reserves management and macroeconomic policy management competence.