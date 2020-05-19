No Plan To Impeach Gov Akeredolu, Says Ondo Lawmakers

The Ondo State House of Assembly has declared it has no plan to commence impeachment processes against the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN.

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Akogun Olugbenga Omole in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP also dismissed news making the rounds that the Speaker’s Lodge was under seige, saying it is a hoax and the imagination of those behind it.

Omole maintained that the speaker’s lodge was never under seige, adding that armed Policemen sighted there were at some distance away and were there to maintain peace, law and order.

The statement which revealed what members of the Assembly resolved at their Parliamentary session, said ”That there was no plan to commence impeachment moves against the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN.

”That the news making the rounds that the Speaker’s Lodge was under seige is a hoax and the imagination of those behind it. The lodge was never under seige. The armed Policemen sighted there were at some distance away and were there to maintain peace, law and order.

”On the issue of the N4.3b under scrutiny, all relevant documents should be submitted to the Committee on Public Account and Committee on Finance and Appropriation respectively.

”That no member of the House of Assembly should talk to the press without making reference to Mr Speaker.The only Person authorised to speak on behalf of the House is the Chairman, House Committee on Information.

”There is a robust relationship between the Executive Arm Of Government and the Legislature; whatever has been planted in the media in recent times are the handiwork of fifth columnists,” the statement said.

.…… Govt Dispels Claims of N4.3bn Secret Account

And contrary to speculation that the N4.3bn lodged in a secret account in a third-generation bank by Ondo State government was spent without being appropriated, the state Commissioner of Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, has said the money was appropriated for in the 2019 budget.

Akinterinwa, who was quizzed on the money at the plenary sitting of the state Assembly last Thursday, described the allegation as “mischievous” and maintained that “the state government took all legal and proper measures to ensure that the recovered fund was lodged in the coffer of the state.”

According to him, due process was followed before spending the money, saying that the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, would not condone any kind of illegality and said the money was appropriately appropriated in the 2019 budget.

Akinterinwa said “The executive is not hiding anything as we have always said. The narrative set out by mischief makers is that there was no appropriation for the money in question. This is untrue.

“The 2019 appropriation passed by the Assembly included among others, this N4.3b under the overall summary of the budget, item on cash reserve/rollover fund is very apt and unambiguous for the public to confirm the truth. The story of non-appropriation is utterly mischievous.”

A member of the Assembly, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed to LEADERSHIP that the alarm, as raised by the chairman, House Committee on Public Account, Mr Edamisan Ademola, was a false alarm to discredit the present administration.

The member of the state House of Assembly who confided in LEADERSHIP said that the lawmakers detected that the money was appropriated in the budget.

He explained that the lawmakers have detected the error and said: “I was not part of the 2018 and 2019 Budget because I came into the House in June 2019 and the budget had been passed before then and signed into law.”

He said the sponsors of the motion are new members elected in the 2019 general elections after the budget had been signed into law.

He, however, fingered external influence behind the probe of the money stashed in a bank account, saying the motion to investigate the secret account was sponsored by a top government official in Akeredolu’s cabinet.

He disclosed that some of the lawmakers were on the verge of sending impeachment notice to Akeredolu when they discovered that money was appropriated.

The lawmakers, after realising the error committed have been pestering the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Hon. Ade Adetimehin, to intervene and pacify Akeredolu over their wrong moves.

The lawmaker, however, noted that the governor had not committed any impeachment offence to warrant such move by the legislature.

Meanwhile, a member of the State Assembly, Hon. Wale Williams (Ondo West 11) has declared his support and loyalty to Chief Olusola Oke, a gubernatorial hopeful under the caucus of the APC Unity Party in Ondo State.

Williams is reputed as a confidant of deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi who has been having long drawn battle with Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

It would be recalled that after the long awaited report of the Ondo APC Unity Forum concerning its governorship aspirant for the 2020 governorship election in Ondo state, the group based on the report of it’s seven man committee, the Unity Forum, by the content of the report has adopted Chief Olusola Oke, SAN as the candidate of the Forum.

It’s also agreed that all the leaders and members of the Unity Forum are hereby enjoined to begin mobilisation across the state for the candidate of the forum.