Police Recovers 11 Cattles In Adamawa

By Hussaini Hammangabdo
Following the arrest of  Makana Enan, Councilor representing Vulpi Ward, Numan LGA and others, 11 cattles have so far been recovered from their possession by the police in Adamawa state.
DSP Sulaiman Yahaya, the police Image maker made the disclosure Tuesday in a statement.
The Command has released the recovered  Cows to the leadership of PULAKU NJONDE JAM  State Chapter On Bond and assured of recoverering more as Investigation is  still ongoing.
 The Commissioner of Police   OLUGBENGA ADEYANJU fdc ,while urging members of the General Public  to remain calm, further assured that Police is doing everything Legally possible to recover the remaining Cows including those rusttled at MBEMUM village Lamurde Local Government and return them to their owners .
The Command  while urging members of the Public to continue giving useful information to police  further assures that the suspect(s) will be diligently prosecuted and ensure justice is done to everyone.
