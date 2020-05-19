Security Firms Donate Face Masks To Police, NSCDC, DSS

The need to support security agents on the frontlines of checking the spread of COVID-19 has again be highlighted.

Chairman, FCT chapter of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), retired Commissioner of Police, Barrister Lawrence Alobi, made the call while donating face masks to the FCT command of the police, State Security Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Alobi said the gesture is part of the corporate social responsibility of the ALPSPN in supporting security agencies, especially now that they are taking up a new role of preventing the spread of COVID-19. He noted that while everyone is mandated to wear face mask as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19, those who enforce measures to check the spread must also be protected.

The FCT commissioner of police, Bala Ciroma; FCT director of State Security Services, Ado Muazu and FCT Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Patrick Ukpan who separately received 250 sets of the face masks each, commended the ALPSPN for the gesture, saying the items came at the right time.

They described the security association as partners in the fight against crime and called for sustained collaboration in ensuring the security of lives and property. ”

“The mask is now part of our uniform. They came at the right time and we will put them into maximum use. We need more to help bring out the best in us” . CP Ciroma said.