Taraba Govt To Slash 2020 Budget

By John Mkom, Jalingo

The Taraba State government has concluded plans to slash the 2020 budget which was passed into law by the state House of Assembly in February this year.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for Budget and Planning, Hon. Solomon Elisha in Jalingo yesterday while addressing journalists on the negative effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Elisha said that the 2020 budget of Taraba State of N215.8 billion as appropriated by the state House of Assembly was predicated on certain macroeconomic expectations being stable.

He noted that the assumption then were on crude oil production, he further stressed that the price benchmark per barrel, exchange rate of the United States Dollar and inflation rate among other variable were the factors for the budget.

“It is imperative to remind you that the 2020 budget was based on the daily crude oil output of 2.1 million barrels, at $56.50 per barrel, and at the exchange rate of 305 naira to the US dollar”

“You will however agree that with the current predicament, following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, our budget expectations have been rendered unrealistic and ineffective”

“The daily crude oil production of the country is now less than a million barrel, the crude oil price has also plummeted to an all-time low from over 56 US dollars to be fluctuating between 20 to 30 US dollar”

Elisha stated that with the development, it means the state’s monthly receipts from the federal account is bound to decline in the long run, he said at the same time, the development has also undermined the state internally generated revenue IGR. He attributed it to the lock down in the state which has crippled economic activities all over the state.

He said that as a result of the development, the Governor Darius Ishaku led administration has deemed it appropriate to approve a downward review of the 2020 budget.

He said the details of the review would be sent to the state house of assembly soon for further ratification while approval of the state house of assembly will be communicated to the public as soon as it is done.