Trial Of Suspected Killer Of Fasoranti’s Daughter To Continue

BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Following the successful treatment for COVID-19 of a suspect in the murder of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, efforts have been heightened to return him to the Correctional Service facility in Ondo State.

The Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, made this disclosure at the weekly COVID-19 press briefing at the Government House Grounds, Akure.

The suspect who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 had been certified negative after two successive tests in line with treatment and testing protocols.

According to Akeredolu, he had contacted the Interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola, to hasten the return of the defendant to the correctional centre since charges hadbeen read in respect of the case.

“It is no longer expedient to keep the suspect outside an approved correctional centre. We are already discussing with the minister of Interior on the need to move the suspect, we call them defendant to the correctional centre. That is where he rightly belongs.

“We believe strongly that the minister will in no distance time direct the appropriate quarters within his jurisdiction to effect the transfer of the man to the appropriate place, he said’’.