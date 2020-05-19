Troops Kill 20 B’Haram Terrorists In Borno 

By Tarkaa David, Abuja

Troops of 130 Battalion with the support of Army Super Camp, Baga yesterday engaged Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and neutralised 20 of them.

The coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said the criminals armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga, when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming fire power killing 20 BHT/ISWAP criminals.

He said the troops captured six AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

While there was no loss of life, he however regretted that, nine soldiers were wounded, adding that the injured soldiers were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment.

Following the feat, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai commended the gallant troops for their professionalism and directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East.