​IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Inter-state Movement Restriction Orders

He said the conference availed the Force leadership the opportunity to engage the strategic managers, assess the security situation in the country, review operational strategies and take decisive measures aimed at evolving customized security solutions to cope with crime trends and other security challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IGP, while evaluating security reports from various States commands, charged the Commissioners of Police particularly in states with recent incidents of attacks on communities, to rejig their security architecture to forestall further attacks and keep the communities safe and secure for the citizenry.
The virtual conference is the first by the Nigeria Police Force since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.