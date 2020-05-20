​IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Inter-state Movement Restriction Orders

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the federal government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement, said the IGP gave this directive to the Zonal Assistant-Inspectors General of Police and State Commissioners of Police during a virtual conference held yesterday in Abuja.

He said the conference availed the Force leadership the opportunity to engage the strategic managers, assess the security situation in the country, review operational strategies and take decisive measures aimed at evolving customized security solutions to cope with crime trends and other security challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IGP, while evaluating security reports from various States commands, charged the Commissioners of Police particularly in states with recent incidents of attacks on communities, to rejig their security architecture to forestall further attacks and keep the communities safe and secure for the citizenry.