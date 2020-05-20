COVID-19: Access Bank Donates Medical Equipment to Adamawa Govt

By Hussaini Hammangabdo

Access Bank Coalition Against COVID-19 has donated a trailer load of medical equipment to Adamawa state government.

Mr. Danjuma Mustafa, the branch manager, who handed over the items Wednesday in Yola said, the gesture is corporate social responsibility under of the bank in the fight Against COVID-19.

Mustapha explained that, the bank has made similar donation last two weeks to curb the menace of coronavirus pandemic.

He further disclosed that, 500 five biohazard bag, 100 endotracheal tubes, 50 Oxygen Cylinders, 2 Auto syringe pump, 1 autoclave, 5 Baby Cots, 10 Bed Pan, 1 Biosafety Cabinet, 1 Blood Warmer, 50 Crocs and twenty five Oxygen regulator.

Others are 50 thermometer (infrared), 10 Gallipot, 5 kidney dish, 10 Nebulizer, 5 Oxygen Concentration, 2 Oxygenetor, 10 Pulse Oximeter, 2 Scale Electronic, 2 Sphygmomanometer, 2 Stadiometer, ten Stethoscope, and 1 Stretcher among others.

Receiving the consignment, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG Malam Bashir Ahmad commended Access Bank Coalition Against COVID-19 for the gesture and called on other corporate organizations to extent similar gesture to the state.

Bashiru expressed appreciation of the government and promised that government will install the equipment in the new structure of COVID-19 Isolation Centre by the end of this week for the benefit of healthcare services to the state and the country in general.