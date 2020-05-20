COVID-19: Edojobs Engages Edo Tailors On Production Of 8,000 Facemasks

In fulfilment of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s resolve to engage local skilled workers in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state, the Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has mobilised tailors and other micro and medium enterprises in the state on the production of facemasks and hand sanitisers for top companies and suppliers within the state.

Executive Director, EdoJobs, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, said the state government is committed to leveraging resources within the state to boost productivity and meet local demands for health and safety supplies, amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, “We are supporting out-of-work businesses at this period of the coronavirus pandemic. First of all, we are generating businesses for out-of-work enterprises. Working with the First Lady’s Office and the Managing Director of ICMG Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Osime, we have generated clients that ordered 8,000 facemasks from local tailors in Edo State.

“These tailors include those trained by Edojobs at Genius Hub and the Society for the Empowerment of Young Persons. Some of the materials were also produced by Minev Garments at Edo Production Centre as well as other individual tailors working on a micro scale across Edo State.”

She added that Edojobs has deepened collaboration with local tailors to design reusable Protective Personal Equipment (PPE) in the state, to boost their earning capacity during COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are very much aware that facemasks are in high demand. This also applies to other PPEs. Our tailors can make these, which is why we collaborated with a number of them to produce the wares and we are happy that we have a strong clientele network that has mopped up the stock with the tailors,” she added.

One of the tailors, Mrs. Vivian Osazuwa, said the state government has provided the right environment and support for the promotion of tailors in the state, and also provided training that has seen them produce high-quality PPE for use by big companies.