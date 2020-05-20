COVID-19: Lawmaker Donates Facilities, Ambulance Borno  Govt   

By By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri 
Member representing Jere federal  constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Satomi Ahmad has donated two well equipped mobile clinics and an ambulance to complement efforts of the Borno state government in the fight against COVID-19.

At a ceremony yesterday in old Maiduguri, Jere local government, Hon. Satomi said the mobile clinics and ambulance worth N200 million, would be deployed to remote areas of his constituency to enlighten members of the public on Coronavirus and as well render basic medical services.

According to him, 300 volunteers comprising health workers and medical students have been engaged for a house-to-house COVID-19 campaign.

The House of Reps member said 150,000 face masks would also be distributed to members of his constituency in addition to hand sanitisers and soaps to contain the spread of the virus.

Hon. Satomi Ahmed said, though the intervention was not part of his constituency project but stressed that the battle against COVID-19 is everyone’s responsibility.

Borno state Deputy Governor and Chairman COVID-19 Response Committee, Alhaji Umar Kadafur while appreciating the donation, called on other members of national and state assemblies to emulate Hon. Satomi.

Alhaji Kadafur also donated the sum of two million Naira and one thousand face masks to the medical team.

