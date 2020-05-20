COVID-19: Lawmaker Donates Facilities, Ambulance Borno  Govt   

Member representing Jere federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Satomi Ahmad has donated two well equipped mobile clinics and an ambulance to complement efforts of the Borno state government in the fight against COVID-19.

At a ceremony yesterday in old Maiduguri, Jere local government, Hon. Satomi said the mobile clinics and ambulance worth N200 million, would be deployed to remote areas of his constituency to enlighten members of the public on Coronavirus and as well render basic medical services.

According to him, 300 volunteers comprising health workers and medical students have been engaged for a house-to-house COVID-19 campaign.

The House of Reps member said 150,000 face masks would also be distributed to members of his constituency in addition to hand sanitisers and soaps to contain the spread of the virus.