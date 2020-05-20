Dapchi: Coalition Salute Army’s Gallantry In Repelling Insurgents

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) has hailed the Nigerian Army for another display of gallantry in dislodging Boko Haram terrorists in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The statement reads “The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism wishes to use this medium to pledge its unalloyed support to the operations of the Nigerian Army in North-East Nigeria and charges the troops to be vigilant and responsive as the Boko Haram terrorist group whose ranks have been depleted would attempt to pull surprises just like it did in the case of

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism is delighted with the exploits of troops of 212 Battalion under Sector 1 of Operation Laifya Dole of the Nigerian Army who successfully repelled Boko Haram terrorists’ attack, killed several insurgents and recovered arms and ammunition at Gajigana, Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State.

This feat buttresses the commitment exhibited by the troops of the Nigerian Army in ensuring that the remnants of Boko Haram/ISWAP are wiped out for the return of peace and tranquillity to North-East Nigeria.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism as a critical stakeholder in the war against terrorism wishes to commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai whose leadership strides has turned the Nigerian Army into a vibrant and professional force in pursuit of its mandate of protecting and preserving the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

The gallantry of the troops of the Nigerian Army was also manifest in the successful repelling of the attempted attack by Boko Haram terrorist in Dapchi that saw to the killing of over 32 Boko Haram members and several others injured. This is no mean feat and an indication that the days of Boko Haram/ISWAP in North-East Nigeria are indeed numbered.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism wishes to state that the Nigerian Army has indeed lived up to expectations in ensuring that the ranks of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group are decimated and rendered ineffective.

We salute this act of bravery that is in the overall interest of Nigeria, and a great victory for the people of North-East Nigeria that have suffered untold hardship through the activities of Boko Haram that went unabated years ago.

We must admit that indeed tangible progress has been made in the war against terrorism in Nigeria through the exploits of the Nigerian Army led by the indefatigable Chief of Army Staff. Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Nigerians must indeed be appreciative of the efforts of our loyal and dedicated troops and consequently urged them to victory in this final phase in the war against terrorism in North-East Nigeria and Nigeria at large.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism also notes the various rescue operations of the Nigerian Army that has resulted in the rescue of thousands of women and children held in captivity by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group and used as a human shield.

That the various rescue operations have recorded little or no casualties on the part of the captives (women and children) speaks volume of a professional force that abides by the rules of engagement in warfare.

Our special commendation also goes to the officers and soldiers under Operation Lafiya Dole that has continued to display acts of bravery even in the face of challenges in service to our fatherland.

We are convinced that if this present tempo is sustained, Nigeria shall indeed have cause to celebrate the victory over the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group in a short while.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism wishes to use this medium to pledge its unalloyed support to the operations of the Nigerian Army in North-East Nigeria and charges the troops to be vigilant and responsive as the Boko Haram terrorist group whose ranks have been depleted would attempt to pull surprises just like it did in the case of Dapchi recently.

We are grateful for this rare feat and encourage Nigerians from all walks of life to rally support for the Nigerian Army as they push for the final decimation of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

Nigerians must accept the fact that there was a time where over 16 local government areas in North-East Nigeria were under the control of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group and the consequent loss of lives and destruction of properties running into millions of dollars.

Today, the case is different as there is no Nigerian territory under the control of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group. Instead, they have been confined to hideouts on fringes of the Lake Chad Basin region.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism is also aware of the renewed commitment of the Multinational Joint Taskforce that has seen to the effective manning of the Nigerian borders around the Lake Chad Basin Region thereby blocking every entry and escape route for fleeing Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist when they come under heavy bombardment from the Nigerian troops.

We are convinced that what is left of the Boko Haram/ISWAP group are disgruntled fighters that are out for a face-saving endeavor that would lead to no tangible result as the Nigerian troops have effectively gained control of war against terrorism in North-East Nigeria.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism charges the Nigerian troops to go all out and ensure that those remnants of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group are eliminated or captured for the return of peace to North-East Nigeria.

We also salute the leadership strides of President Muhammadu Buhari for providing that platform for our troops to continue to record tremendous progress in the war against terrorism in Nigeria.

The end of Boko Haram/ISWAP is indeed around the corner.