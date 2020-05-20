Ebonyi Traditional Ruler Condemns Torture Of Cleric Over Facebook Posts

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Secretary of Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Highness, Ezeogo Patrick Aja- the Isaka-Ogu of Isaka kingdom has debunked media reports approving the dastardly attack on a cleric in Amasiri Community, Afikpo North Local Government as the tradition of his people.

Recall that disturbing videos of a 30 year-old cleric, Okochi Chukwu Obeni who was seen stripped bare with only boxers and tied hands back by a group of middle-aged men who were seen accusing him of making derisive Facebook posts about a few leaders of the community have been trending on Social media networks.

It would be recalled also that a group of elders had recently convened a meeting in the residence of the Afikpo North Council Chairman, Hon. Ogbonnia Oko Enyum during which they claimed to have endorsed the dehumanizing treatment meted out to the victim as the tradition of the people.

Speaking to journalists in a telephone interview however, the Traditional Ruler who doubles as the Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Traditional Rulers Forum said “the culture and tradition of Amasiri is not jungle justice. We have our customs and tradition and it is very distinct, clear and clean. Rather, (that action of torture) is the culture and tradition of the Chairman of the Local Government, that is Ogbonnia Oko Enyum and Ndi Isi-Oru (a combination of the three community native law enforcement Age Grades).”

He added, “If I am asked to come and discuss our culture and tradition, I would gladly do.”

Ezeogo Aja who said he was very autonomous and cannot be pushed around disclosed that he was aware of the said meeting in the residence of the LGA Chairman maintained that he refused to attend the said meeting.

“I cannot attend a meeting in his (the LG Chairman’s house) except a meeting at the Local Government Council Headquarters at Afikpo. He (the Chairman) calls me his enemy and I accept it, I am the only surviving of the three traditional rulers in Afikpo”, he stated.

The Traditional Ruler who is a retired teacher informed that but for the lingering COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, he would have since dragged the said LGA Chairman to court over allegations that he mobilized some political thugs to destroy shops around his palace in a bid to enforce lockdown.

“I have made a statement with the DPO of Afikpo about when he came on the 19th of April and demolished houses around my own village, Amaozara Ndukwe with thugs numbering at about 9 to 10pm on the said date”, he further disclosed, adding that those whose buildings were also destroyed equally made statements.

He said the DPO decided he cannot charge the culprit to court now because of the presence of COVID-19.

“But later on, the DPO called me that Ogbonnia Oko Enyum has come to him to plead with him that he is going to repair all the houses that he led people to demolish around the palace. In fact, he has started repairing them already. I told the DPO that if he accepts and repairs them, who am I to go to court again and for what again?”, he queried.

The Traditional Ruler further decried the actions of the Isi-Oru Age Grade in his community whom he said were usurping the powers of the Nigerian Police Force, flogging and torturing people without recourse to the laws of the land.

“These actions being perpetrated by the Isi-Oru Age Grade which they now post on Facebook is to the detriment of the image of Amasiri and I am very angry about it. I t is very shameful, condemnable and painful”, he decried.

Ezeogo Aja continued, “But I have nobody to complain to because all the stakeholders who are educated in Amasiri are not around in the community right now. Otherwise I would have asked them their opinion if they like the dragging of the name and image of Amasiri into the mud.

While alleging that it was the Governor who imposed the Council boss on the people against the wishes of their people, he claimed that “even the LG Chairman no longer sleeps in Amasiri but in Enugu. It is only him that knows what it is that is pursuing him from our land”.

Efforts to get the reactions of the Local Government Chairman on the allegations were unsuccessful as he could not respond to his calls or text messages sent to him. He seems to have rather relied on the decision of the selected Essa Council of Elders accused of being his loyalists who met in his house and endorsed the action as his official position.

Meanwhile, the Ebonyi State Police Command through the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odaah says it has arrested a suspect in connection with the incident who is now helping police with information, promising to get to the root of the matter.