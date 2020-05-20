Edward Buju: The First Reggae Radio Presenter In Abuja

BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

Edward Simon Buju popularly known as King B is the first reggae presenter on Aso radio 93.5 FM Abuja, the first Radio station in Abuja. He started Radio Disc Jokey with Crystal Radio 91.3 FM Minna , Niger state from 1992-1999. Aso Radio 93.5FM Abuja from 1999-2016 . Maloney FM 95.5 Keffi, Nasarawa state from 2017-2018. In this exclusive interview with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, he speaks on his career, life and others issues.

Who is Buju?

King B was born in Zankan district in Godogodo Chiefdom of Jema’a Local Government. I’m Nindem by tribe from the humble family of Late Mr/Mrs Simon Tingong in the early 70’s. Past through LEA primary school Zankan, GSS Godogodo, and the International institute of journalism Abuja.

How was growing up like?

Well… growing up was great when you grow amongst a discipline parents who loves to see you do the right thing at the right time.

The role your parents played in your career?

Are you married?

Yes I am happily married with a daughter named Daniella Edward. She’s 12-years-old and a student of ECWA Seminary Staff School Kagoro , Kaduna state.

My parents were my role model, they thoughts me to be contented with whatever is at my disposal. They instilled discipline that still keeps me today and I live to glorified their teachings in my life.

How did your love for radio came about?

My love for radio started when I was a little boy, growing up most especially listening to the likes of Late Robert Nester Marley also known as Bob Marley of blessed memory alongside his friend Late Peter Mackintosh. Reggae vibration really brought out my love for radio and got me interested as a disc jockey in the early 90s when we always listen to Nigerian reggae artistes such as late Raskimono , Peter and many more.

What was your experience like on your first time on radio?

My first Radio feature was in Kaduna state Media Corporation KSMC 90.872 FM when I was featured by late reggae presenter, Ras Kashim Kashif of blessed memory, way back in 1990, I was sweating before he could ask me a question(laughs)

Who were(is) your mentors that spurred you to this path?

My mentor was late Ras Kashim Kashif was the first reggae presenter for KSMC Kaduna back then in the 90s.

How do you connect with your fans?

I started full time radio work with Crystal Radio 9.13 FM in Minna ,Niger state as their first reggae presenter. I had lots of listeners from the rich to the poor farmers were privileged to have listened to my show on radio. Some visit me at the station to see for themselves who is this man presenting reggae in Jamaican creoles also known as patois. That made me have lots of fans which included a former Minister of Sports from Niger state. Many want to have my tapes as recorded in records stores and that makes most records stores begin to records my programme whenever I am on air. My fans also invite me for shows and MCs .

What has been your most memorable moment on radio?

My memorable moments on radio was when I came to Aso Radio 93.5FM from Crystal FM Minna , Aso Radio had 35 kilowatt transmitter that covers all the state of the federation, including Cameroon. I have been opportune to featured lots of radio reggae presenters you hear presenting on radio today. From Ray Power, love FM, Kapital FM, Vision FM and whole lots of them in other states of the federation. Today I am glad that all are doing well in their various stations.

What gives you fulfillment?

I am fulfilled as an entertainer who uses reggae music to preach peace,love and unity amongst Nigerians because reggae music is part of life teachings and he who listens to the lyrics will understand what reggae music is all about.

How would you describe reggae music in Nigeria and what has hindered its continued growth?

The reggae music in Nigeria need more hands in other to support it to grow, because reggae artistes themselves lack finances to grow up and the real reggae has been turn to local sounds, compared to the Jamaicans. From the lyrics to the production, everything is poor and also the marketers contributed to fall of the genre as they tell you want will suite the market for them. Or else, where are the likes of Blackly, Righteous Man, and others. We have female reggae artistes who are making waves such as Oge Kimono, Muma Lucee and so many other ladies on the reggae music genre.

What is the weirdest thing you have ever done?

I did a live show featuring a top Jamaican musician Cocoa Tea straight from Jamaica live in Nigeria, it was the most weirdest because I was asked how I did it.

If you could go back in time, what would you do differently?

If I would go back to radio, I will present gospel reggae, to educate and entertain the people about the end time. This Corona pandemic is a hand writing of Jah that is high time every human being get back to their senses and make this world a better place for everyone to live in. We should also wait for his time and say no to corruption.

What are on your bucket list?

To live my life to the fullest, helping the less privilege in the society and keep listening to my positive reggae vibes.

Tells us something we don’t knows about you.

King B is a very simple man everyone will want to have as a friend, but mostly people take my kindness for weakness, but I still stand strong.

If you could change one thing, what would it be ?

Let people turn back to God , because I discovered one thing about this life, the holy ground that was full in prayers are now empty, the religious disbelief we had on each other is no longer there, everyone is fighting against coronavirus. This is teaching us that we should change the world and not to fight ourselves when our hearts is not clean. Peace, love is everything now.

What do you do in your leisure time ?

My leisure time I read, listen to some positive reggae vibes that will give me more inspiration to uplift my life to do good.

What do you love most ?

I love peace and strive to better my life and others.

What are your dislikes ?

I dislikes fake friends who pretend to love but hate you.

What is your best delicacy?

My best delicacy is pounded yam and egusi soup

What has been your happiest moments in life?

My happiest moment in life is being an investor.

What motivates you?

Prayers

How has the journey been so far?

I give glory to God that a radio reggae presenter couldn’t allow me to become a wayward person in terms of drinking alcohol or smoking Indian hemp or cigarettes, I believe in the teachings of my late parents and still abide by it. And I am inculcating it on my beloved daughter to imbibe.