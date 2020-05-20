Eid el Fitri: Sultan Warns Muslims Against Gathering At Praying Ground

Few days to the annual celebration of Eid-ul-fitri, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has warned Muslims to avoid praying grounds.

The NSCIA’s Deputy secretary-general, Prof. Salisu Shehu in a statement on Tuesday, said Muslims should act according to the established protocol in their various communities and locations in Nigeria during the forthcoming Eid-ul-fitr.

He said in places where restrictions have been lifted for congregational prayers, Muslims should observe their Eid prayers while still taking necessary safety measures regarding personal hygiene, facial masks and social distancing.

“As the month of Ramadan is gradually coming to an end and the Eid-ul-fitr is approaching, it is crucial to reiterate that we are living in unusual times where almost everything normal has become abnormal, including social gatherings and large congregational prayers.

“Therefore, Muslims are enjoined to note that Eid-ul-fitr is not a compulsory religious activity (fard) and at no point should it be observed if doing so will undermine the fundamental purpose of shari’ah: security, a multifaceted concept which includes personal, community, national, environmental and health components, among others.

“Muslims should therefore act according to the established protocol in their various communities and locations in Nigeria during the forthcoming Eid-ul-fitr.

“In places where restrictions have been lifted from congregational prayers, Muslims should observe their Eid prayers while still taking necessary safety measures regarding personal hygiene, facial masks and social distancing.

“It is even advisable that in such places, massive gatherings at one Eid ground in a big city should be avoided. Rather the Eid could be performed in area-Mosques to avoid unmanageable crowds.

“However, in places where the ban on large congregational prayers and socio-religious gatherings is still in force, Muslims are directed to be law-abiding while appreciating that intentions supersede actions and actions are judged on the basis of intentions, as Prophet Muhammad said (Buhari and Muslim)”.

He advised Muslims to be law-abiding in all circumstances while praying to Allah fervently in their various homes, “if that is what the situation requires, to forgive our sins and heal the world from destructive and disruptive diseases like Coronavirus.

“Certainly, people all over the world at large and Nigeria in particular are under intense pressure and the sooner the pandemic is over, the better for us all”.

Wishing Muslims happy Eid-ul-fitr in advance, it urged the Muslim ummah to let the lessons of Ramadan regarding faith, patience, self-discipline, devotion, steadfastness and righteousness continue to guide their conviction and conduct beyond the glorious month.

He expresses profound thanks to the Almighty Allah for the opportunity of witnessing the glorious month of Ramadan, saying that despite the challenges ravaging the world on account of the Coronavirus pandemic, the worst in a century, Muslims still have reasons to thank Allah because every bad situation could be worse.

“This is why only those who are thoughtful are grateful and so we are. In appreciating Allah for the privilege of life, health and His innumerable blessings, we beseech Him to forgive our late brethren, especially those we lost in this challenging period, and grant them Al-Jannah Firdaws.