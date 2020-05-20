Fire Engulfs NIPOST Corporate Headquarters

The Corporate Headquarters of the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST), situated in Garki 2, Abuja was early on Wednesday engulfed in flames.

The General Manager, Communications, Mr Franklin Alao, confirmed this incident in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the fire started from the second floor and fire fighters battled to put out the fire before it wreaked much havoc.

”It started as a smoke from the human resources department on the second floor just as we resumed work to continue our services this morning around 8 am.

”But the fire service was quickly called in and the fire fighters have put out the fire, there was no casualty.

”We are awaiting the report as to the cause of the fire,” he said.

Alao said that NIPOST officials had been undaunted and unrelenting in the distribution of palliatives and payment solutions across the country in the face of current COVID-19 global challenge.

An eyewitness, Mr Adamu Bala, had said that he drew the attention of the security officers guarding the building when he saw smoke coming from the back of the building.

The security then alerted some officers who invited the Federal Capital territory Fire Service personnel who put out the inferno which had already attracted a large crowd at the busy Garki 2.

NIPOST is a government-owned establishment responsible for providing postal services in Nigeria. (NAN)