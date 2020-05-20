Food Security: APC Chieftain Tasks FG, States On Return To Agriculture

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has tasked the federal and state governments to return to agriculture in order to ensure food security.

Wali, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, warned that there would be hunger crisis in the country should government at all levels fail to think of ways of going back to the land.

The APC chieftain insisted that it was hunger that created the Almajiris in the North and homeless children in the South as well as the drug-filled robbers and cultists that terrorize cities and towns in the country.

He said: “Let’s say the parallel with Nigeria is the almajiris and the homeless children all over Southern Nigeria. We delude ourselves if we think that those ruthless drug filled robbers and cultists are products of greed.

“They were simply assured of daily bread and life abundant by the scouts and recruitment agents. Hunger created the Almajiris, Awawa Boys, DeeWell, DeeGbam, etc. And they won’t go away until they have secured legitimate source of food. You can call it food security.

“Those members of Port Harcourt City- One Love, under the leadership of Datom Kio-Lawson, saw first hand the potential hunger crisis that is about to explode in our faces if the government -federal, states and local governments, don’t think of ways and means of going back to the land.”

Wali, who is also the Convener of Unity House Foundation (UHF), regretted that Nigerian governments and the people prefer to buy South African cabbage, tomatoes, apples and the rest from supermarkets, thereby signalling the irresponsible surrender of their personal responsibility.

He said: “That we – the government & people of Nigeria, can go to the supermarkets to buy South African cabbage, tomatoes, apples, eggs , oranges, bananas and strawberries, is certainly not a statement of your arrival but an irresponsible surrender of our personal responsibility and ever present nauseating standard of our collective shamelessness.

“Maybe we should single out the mindless abandonment of the land by the southern states of Nigeria, especially the South South and South East. While this region was one of the biggest producers of palm oil before the curse of crude oil, they now survive on importation of same.”