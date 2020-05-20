“Ghost Workers” Got N48.2m Car Loan In Ondo

No fewer than 88 ‘Ghosts Workers’ received the sum of N48,210,000 as car loan from the Ondo State government in 2018, Audit report.



According to the 2019 audit report submitted to the Ondo State House of Assembly, beneficiaries received double car loan earmarked for them.



In the report, about 86 workers in both the civil and teaching service collected loans above what they were qualified for.



It was gathered by LEADERSHIP that it was through the audit report that the lawmakers unravel the sum of N4.3bn was stashed in a Zenith bank account for over 10 years.



According to the report, N9,750,000 was fraudulently disbursed to16 non-public officers between October and December 2018.



Also, a total sum of N38,460,000 was paid to about 66 persons whose names could not be found in the State Salary payment register.



The report revealed those who allegedly authorised the payment which include Director, Treasury Service, Mr. Akinsanmi T. R and Mr. Jegede E.D Head Car Loan Unit.



According to the report , most of the disbursements were done without regard to due process.