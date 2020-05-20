Gov Fintiri Seeks  Assembly Approval Of  N15 billion Loan 

The Adamawa State House of Assembly has received a request letter from the Executive arm of government seeking its approval to source loan of N15 billion from Fidelity Bank for a tenor of 48 months to finance critical development projects across the state.

Also during the plenary session on the House received another request letter from the Executive arm seeking its approval to source N2 billion loan from Access Bank PLC to finance the building and expansion of state medical and health care facilities and acquisition of medical equipments.

According to the letter, the loan facility for medical equipment was at the instance of the Central Bank for all the 36 states of the federation to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

The House similarly received an executive request for approval for the restructuring of the existing term loan overdraft to the tune of N7.3 billion on Adamawa State Government SRA Account with Zenith Bank.

Speaker of the House Alhaji Aminu Iya Abbas who presided over the plenary session, referred all the letters to House Committee on Finance, budget and appropriation to scrutinize on the letters and report back to the house within two weeks.