Groups Endorse Onyirimba For Imo North By-election

The groups said they chose Attorney Onyirimba based on his achievements, devotion and commitment to the service of humanity.

Speaking on behalf of Movement for the Accelerated Development of Okigwe Zone (MADOZ) while endorsing Onyirimba for the seat, Prof. Chidiebere Iweh, said the zone is presently at crossroads, observing that only people like Onyirimba who have the requisite credentials, experience, intellectual capacity and helpful heart can afford to pull the zone through its challenges.

In his own endorsement letter, the President-General of Okigwe Zone Professional Elites Association (OZOPELA) Chief Sylvester Nwokoro, called on sons and daughters of the zone nursing ambitions to contest for the senatorial by-election to jettison the idea in order to pave way for a dependable and reliable technocrat in the person of Attorney Charles Onyirimba to represent the zone.

In his comment, the chairman of New New Network for Okigwe Zone’s Development (NENOZOD) Comrade Chibuike Obieshi, said that only refined and civilized characters can salvage the zone from its multiplicity of political woes. Describing Onyirimba as the answer, he said it is anachronistic and retrogressive to attempt to engage in trial and error when sure hands like Onyirimba are available and willing to represent the zone.

Other groups that endorsed Onyirimba include Okigwe Zone Elders Council (OZEC) and Concerned Leaders of Okigwe Zone (CLOZ).