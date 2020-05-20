I’m Here To Dominate The Nigerian Music Terrain – Laborita

By Anthony Ada Abraham

Chief Executive Officer of (MPU) Entertainment, Odusanya Obafemi, popularly known as Laborita has reemphasized on his passion for not just the Nigerian music industry but the world’s at large.

Stating his plans for 2020, Laborita, the famous Music promoter said, “We all have been anticipating for 2020. Next year, my plan is to invest more in music and real estate business. Nigerian music is gaining massive international recognition and now is the time to tap into it. Likewise Real Estate business. My ever trustworthy team and I are making all our projects ready for execution. I have unquenchable passion for music that’s why I purely love what I do.”

The 35-year old Ogun State born seasoned music promoter also recalled his journey into the Showbiz, “I started as a music promoter 2008. So far, I have successfully worked with major celebrities in the industry in the likes of Trod, Small Doctor, Zlatan, Seriki, Oyemike, P Ray, Zamora, Picazo, Areezy, Devolee, TM9ja and more.

“It has not been a smooth ride but we are happy and excited seeing how far we have come. I’m still looking forward to work with other Nigerian – International artiste in 2020. We have set our standards right and won’t stop pushing until we get to out desired position and dominate the Nigerian music terrain,” he noted.

Laborita who is the son of the soil in Ogun State attended Abeokuta Grammer School before he proceeded to Ilaro Polytechnic.

He is from a family of 5; his parents and two younger sisters.