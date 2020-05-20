I’m Not Giving Up On 2020 – BankRoller Sammy

By Anthony Ada Abraham

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that crippled the economy of major parts of the world, Samuel Egheghe, popularly known as BankRoller Sammy, the CEO of Roller Instant Trades still believes all his set goals would be actualised before the end of the year.

“My plan for 2020 is to grow my business publicity and also get more clients to patronize my brand. Those plans and lots more are still playing out. I am not giving up on 2020 because of COVID-19,” he said.

The 25 year old software engineering graduate who taken his time to successful make a name for himself in the online business terrain also shared his success story.

“I am ambitious and very hard-working. I thrive on challenge and constantly set goals for myself, so I always have something to keep me focused and steady towards becoming great. I’m not comfortable with settling, and I’m always looking for an opportunity achieve greater height in life.”

BankRoller Sammy continued, “While growing up, I have always engaged in long term savings and investment. Before I went into Bitcoin trading and investment, I needed an investment plan that can hold my money for a long time and also yield high profit. I started doing my research on bitcoin and I saw how much people have made since the time it started 2009 till date. I saw it as a wise plan If I start investing in bitcoin rather than leaving my money from my day to day hustle laying in my account. And its been very productive since I started in 2018. I first started as a long term investor(buying coin and leaving it to go higher in price after like 5-6 months) but now I have moved to buying regularly and selling once I make at least 5% profit which can happen in a day sometimes a week.”

Giving his success credits to whom it is due, the Benin – Edo State born business guru said, “I know many people will want to mention names of white successful people in the bitcoin industry but I really think its good to give honor to whom honor is due. My idol and Mentor in the Business industry is Adewale Adebayo (CEO sell fast pay fast).”

Having made huge success in his line of business, Bankroller Sammy never looks down on his social responsibilities as he always extends his compassion to less privileges, especially orphanage homes.

“I don’t have any foundation yet but I always buy food stuff and groceries for different orphanages. Sometimes, I rather send money If I can’t get things across to them. My dad currently own a poultry farm, so last December, I paid him to distribute chicken to few people that participated in the giveaway game I did on my Instagram page,” he asserted.