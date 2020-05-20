Kajuru Attacks: el-Rufai Meets Adara,Fulani Leaders, Security Agencies

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-rufai, held meeting with Fulani, Adara leaders and state security chiefs to find solution to the incessant attacks in Kajuru communities.

Recalled, since the latest attacks in Kajuru communities which claimed lives and property, the governor has continued to hold security and stakeholders meeting for the return of peace in the affected Kajuru communities.

Briefing journalists at the end of the security meeting held in Government House, Kaduna, Commissioner of police, Kaduna state command, Umaru Muri, said some suspects were arrested over the recent attacks in Kajuru, warning Adara,Fulani and other nationalities in the area to stop reprisal attacks.

Muri, further warned both Adara and Fulani to desist from taking laws into their hands, advising Kajuru residents to always report any case to security agencies for prompt action. Muri said: ” We discussed at length last time we met here and today we decided to invite Adara elected and Fulani leaders for this security meeting, with time we will meet with Adara,Fulani ,Hausa leaders and other stakeholders to work for peace in the area.Reprisal attacks cannot solve the problem and all concerned should desist from it. Both Adara,Fulani have been warned not to take laws into their hands. We made some arrests,i can’t tell the exact numbers but we made arrests over the recent incident in Kajuru community. In no distance we will have peace in Kajuru” he said.

Also speaking, Hon.Yakubu Umar Barde, member Federal House representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal constituency, said the people of Kajuru should build confidence among themselves for peaceful coexistence,adding that leaders of the area will continue to preach peace to residents:” We won’t relent until peace is achieved. Peaceful coexistence and building of confidence among the people is our top priority “

On his part, Samuel Ubankato Tanko, member representing Kajuru at Kaduna State House of Assembly, said some people are benefiting from the continued attacks in Kajuru: “What we want to achieve now is the peaceful coexistence among Adara and Fulani people. It is unfortunate, some people are benefiting from this crisis and they don’t want it to stop. We want both Fulani and Adara, to come together and tackle criminals that are invading our communities” Tanko said.

A Fulani representative, Alhaji Ahmadu Suleiman, explained that people who are causing problem in Kajuru communities are not from the area, saying the indigenous Fulani are peace loving people:”Those attackers are criminals and can be from any tribe ” he maintained.

The security meeting chaired by governor Nasir El-Rufai. Those in attendance were Speaker Kaduna state House of Assembly, Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs,Samuel Aruwan, Member House of Representatives,representing Chikun/Kajuru,Hon.Umar Yakubu Barde, leaders of Adara,Fulani, Security chiefs in Kaduna state, and other top government officials.