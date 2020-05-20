NDDC Bill: CUPP To Boycott House Of Reps Probe Panel

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Coalition of Political Parties (CUPP) has condemned the ongoing purported investigation of its spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere by a Committee of the House of Representatives set up by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The CUPP described the purported investigation as an attempt to harass and intimidate the Nigerian opposition since the opposition has put its act together and has been putting the government on its toes.

Recall that the House of Representatives has given a 72-hour ultimatum to the spokesman of the CUPP Ugochinyere, to appear before it over allegation that the House was allegedly induced with $10 million to pass the Infectious Bill.

However, chairman CUPP Contact and Mobilization and National Chairman Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze in a press conference in Abuja said attempt to suppress the opposition and muscle it out of the Nigerian media space will fail.

According to him, the events at the farce hearing on Monday, 18th May 2020 was a clear attempt to intimidate the opposition and the media and ensure they only publish pro public news saying the military attempted this and failed.

He said” we have reviewed the statements by our spokesperson including all his press statements and press conferences and we declare that they were all in line with international best practices expected by the opposition and we pass a vote of confidence on our National spokesperson Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

“If allegations were made against the Speaker directly, on what moral and statutory grounds does he has stood to constitute a Committee to investigate him?

Subsequently, the CUPP called on the speaker to step aside along with his Deputy who is also a co-accuser of the CUPP for a neutral person to preside and set up a Committee.

“Our Spokesman Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere will not be attending the illegal, unconstitutional and contemptuous sitting of his undemocratic Committee led by Hon. Henry Nwawuba.

“Our legal representatives will be sent again to remind him of a pendency of a suit at the Federal High Court on the subject matter of his sitting wherein the clerk of the House of Representatives has been served, the Clerk of the National Assembly has been served and other relevant parties.

“They will also remind him that by the Rules of the House he should not continue sitting but where he insists on going on they have also been instructed to inform him that they would proceed against him in contempt,” he added.