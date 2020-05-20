Woman Infected With COVID-19 Gives Birth To Twins In LUTH

By BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos
The management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has said a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient has given birth to twins at hospital isolation facility.

It was gathered that the patient gave birth to a boy and a girl on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 births in the hospital to four.

The hospital confirmed the birth of the twins in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

 “A team of LUTH doctors, anesthetics and nurses today Tuesday, May 19, 2020, delivered the fourth expectant mother  (22-year-old) with COVID-19 of twins a boy and girl.

“Birth weight 3.2kg and 3.25kg respectively through a caesarean section.

“The mother and baby are doing well!”.

