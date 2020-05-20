Youth Leaders Endorses Suspension Of 3 Councilors In Edo

By Anthony Ada Abraham

Youth leaders from the eleven units that make up ward-5 in Esan South East local government in Edo State, today met at the Ward-5 APC party secretariat in Emu where they endorse the recent suspension of three councilors.

The youths leaders who lauded the action of the lawmakers for “taking the bull by the horn to rescue our great party from the hands of charlatans who’re out on a self-serving mission having thrown caution to the wind.”

The youth leaders also during the meeting appreciated the Executive Chairman of the council, Hon. Peter Iziogie Aguele for his people’s friendly programmes they also used the occasion to further register their unwavering support to the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Godwin Noghaghese Obaseki coupled with their total commitments towards the re-election of the Executive Governor who has done creditably well, for another term in office acknowledging the fact that one good term deserves another.