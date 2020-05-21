Gombe Gov Applauds PMB Over Lamido Yuguda’s Appointment As DG SEC

By Jaiyeola Andrew

Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating an illustrious son of Gombe, Lamido Yuguda as the Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC.

It will be recalled that the Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Mr. Lamido Yuguda from Gombe State as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli, described Lamido as a thorough bred accountant, financial expert and highly cerebral figure of international reckoning with pedigree and impeccable footprints in the nation’s financial sector.

The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Gombe state congratulated Yuguda for being found worthy by Mr. President to superintend over the main regulatory institution of the Nigerian capital market.

He tasked the incoming SEC DG to continue to bring pride and honour to the Jewel state and keep on with the remarkable trajectory, assuring him of the support and solidarity of the Government and good people of Gombe state as he takes on the onerous task.

Yuguda, an economist, banker and investment manager, with over 30 years’ experience in financial services was a member of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s 2019 pre-inauguration Transition committee where he served as chairman of sectoral committee on Finance and economic development.